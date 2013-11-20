Nov 20 Yum Brands Inc said it would
combine the U.S. and international divisions of KFC, Pizza Hut
and Taco Bell and keep its China and India units separate as
part of a reorganization.
The reorganization will be effective from Jan. 1 and
beginning fiscal year 2014, the company will report results for
KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell and for its China and India
divisions.
"We believe that having 100 percent focused brand teams will
enable us to more aggressively accelerate growth," Chief
Executive David Novak said.
The China and India units will remain separate given their
"strategic importance and enormous growth potential", the
company said.
Yum is the biggest U.S. restaurant operator in China and
that market traditionally accounts for more than half of the
company's operating profit.
But sales at restaurants in China have taken a beating since
chemical residues were found in chicken from some of its poultry
suppliers in China late last year.
The company has also been investing heavily in India.