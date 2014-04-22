April 22 KFC parent Yum Brands Inc on
Tuesday said first-quarter sales at established restaurants in
China, its top market, rose 9 percent, roughly in line with
expectations, as it recovers from an avian flu outbreak and a
food safety scare last year that pummeled demand for chicken.
Yum's restaurant sales in China included an increase of 11
percent at KFC and a rise of 8 percent at Pizza Hut Casual
Dining.
Analysts polled by Consensus Metrix were expecting Yum's
China sales to rise 9.4 percent.
The fast-food operator gets more than half of its overall
sales from China, where most of its more than 6,300 restaurants
are KFCs.
Fast-food rival McDonald's Corp said earlier on
Tuesday that its first-quarter same-restaurant sales in China
were up 6.6 percent.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles, editing by G
Crosse)