BRIEF-Liquidity services decided to exit its Truckcenter Land based, live auction, retail business on Jan. 30, 2017
April 20 Yum Brands Inc's sales at established restaurants in China accelerated in the first quarter as the restaurant company pursues a spinoff of that business, its top profit-driver, this year.
Sales at China restaurants open at least one year rose 6 percent in the first quarter, Yum said on Wednesday. That was far better than expected. Sales had risen 2 percent for both the third and fourth quarters of last year. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Peter Henderson in San Francisco)
* Imation Corp - announced launch of its investment adviser subsidiary, Glassbridge Asset Management, Llc
* For January, had average of 76 drilling rigs operating in U.S., two rigs in Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: