April 20 Yum Brands Inc's sales at established restaurants in China accelerated in the first quarter as the restaurant company pursues a spinoff of that business, its top profit-driver, this year.

Sales at China restaurants open at least one year rose 6 percent in the first quarter, Yum said on Wednesday. That was far better than expected. Sales had risen 2 percent for both the third and fourth quarters of last year. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Peter Henderson in San Francisco)