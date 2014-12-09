REFILE-King Salman ends Asia tour, returns to Saudi Arabia -agency
DUBAI, March 18 Saudi Arabia's King Salman, who was on an official tour in Asia, has left China to head back to his kingdom, the state news agency SPA reported on Saturday.
(Adds result details, background; updates share move)
Dec 9 Yum Brands Inc lowered its profit forecast for the year for the second time, hurt by slower-than-expected sales recovery in China following a food safety scare in July.
Shares of the company, which operates Pizza Hut and KFC restaurant chains, fell 6.5 percent in extended trading.
The company said it expects full-year profit growth to be in "mid-single-digit" percentage.
It had earlier cut the forecast to 6-10 percent from at least 20 percent.
A television report early July showing improper meat handling by supplier Shanghai Husi Food scared away customers in China, Yum's biggest market by sales.
U.S.-based fast-food chains McDonald's Corp and Burger King Worldwide Inc and coffee chain Starbucks Corp also landed into controversy as they procured meat from Shanghai Husi.
Food safety is a highly emotive issue in China where there have been numerous scandals from photos of food oil being scooped from drains to tales of phoney eggs and melamine-tainted milk powder.
Yum said on Tuesday it expects 2015 profit to grow by at least 10 percent, while expecting operating profit in the China division to grow by at least 15 percent.
The company's shares closed at $75.22 on Tuesday, on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting By Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
DUBAI, March 18 Saudi Arabia's King Salman, who was on an official tour in Asia, has left China to head back to his kingdom, the state news agency SPA reported on Saturday.
DUBAI, March 18 At least 40 Somali refugees were killed off the coast of Yemen late on Thursday when a helicopter attacked the boat they were travelling in, the United Nations refugee agency said.
RAS LANUF, Libya, March 17 A broken down truck and a tank lie by the side of the road in the sand, and overturned boxes are strewn across the floor of a firefighting station.