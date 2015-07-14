July 14 Yum Brands Inc, the owner of the
Pizza Hut and Taco Bell restaurant chains, reported its fourth
straight quarter of falling sales, as it struggles to recover
from a food scandal in China, a market where the company makes
most of its profit.
The company's net income fell to $235 million, or 53 cents
per share, in the second quarter ended June 13, from $334
million, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell to $3.11 billion from $3.20 billion.
Same-store sales in China fell 10 percent, steeper than the
8.4 percent decline analysts had expected, according to research
firm Consensus Metrix.
