BRIEF-Jiangsu Sihuan Bioengineering sees Q1 2017 net profit to be about 14 mln yuan
* Sees net profit for Q1 2017 to be about 14 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2016 (955,200 million yuan)
May 9 Yungshin Pharm. Ind.:
* Says it to merge with an investment wholly owned subsidiary and the investment subsidiary will dissolve after merger
* Says the merger record date is July 1
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/yAyY
* Sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 1 million yuan to 3 million yuan