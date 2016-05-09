May 9 Yungshin Pharm. Ind.:

* Says it to merge with an investment wholly owned subsidiary and the investment subsidiary will dissolve after merger

* Says the merger record date is July 1

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/yAyY

