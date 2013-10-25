Oct 25 Yunnan Baiyao Group Co Ltd

* Says Q3 net profit up 104.6 percent y/y at 822.4 million yuan ($135 million)

* Says expects net profit at 2.2-2.5 billion yuan in 2013 versus 1.58 billion yuan year ago

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/tup24v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.0820 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)