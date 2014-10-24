Oct 24 Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate Development Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 4 billion yuan (653.94 million US dollar) in private placement of shares

* Says shares to resume trading on Oct 27

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/ZPQkvP; bit.ly/1rsGIxt

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1168 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)