* Says to issue 50.7 million shares at 7.55 yuan per share to Yunnan-based power grid company in exchange for 37.7 percent stake in Yunnan-based international company

* Says to pay about 632.1 million yuan for remaining 62.3 percent stake in the Yunnan-based company

* Says the total transaction price is 1.21 billion yuan

* Says to issue 110.9 million shares at 7.55 yuan per share through private placement, to raise up to 837.4 million yuan

* Says proceeds will be used for the stake acquisition and business integration

