SHANGHAI Feb 22 China's top tin ore and
metal producer Yunnan Tin Co Ltd said in an exchange
filing on Wednesday that it was likely to face additional costs
of around 50 million yuan ($7.9 million) this year after Beijing
raised mining taxes on tin ore.
China increased mining taxes on iron ore, tin and a range of
minerals in a bid to conserve resources from Feb. 1, a move
aimed at regulating the industry by hiking costs for smaller
producers.
The tax on tin ore now stands at between 12 and 20 yuan per
tonne, up from the previous range of 0.6 to 1 yuan per tonne.
