HONG KONG, Sept 9 China Yurun Food Group Ltd
said on Friday one live hog at a subsidiary in China
had tested positive for clenbuterol, an illegal additive in pig
feed fed to animals to keep their meat lean.
In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse, the Chinese meat
processor said subsidiary Henan Yurun Beixu Food Co Ltd had on
Sept 1 discovered one live hog that tested positive for
clenbuterol among a batch of live hogs from a supplier.
The hog was destroyed, and test results showed all other raw
pork products produced on the same day met relevant national
standards and did not contain any traces of clenbuterol, the
company said.
Shares of China Yurun Food dropped 16.1 percent on Thursday
to the lowest in two years, hit once again by worries over
quality issues. An unconfirmed report in the National Business
Daily said meat from the company's Henan unit contained
additives.
In July, Yurun had suspended production at a plant in a
Chinese province due to problems with the meat it produced.
