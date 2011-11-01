HONG KONG Nov 1 Meat producer China Yurun Food Group Ltd said on Tuesday its third quarter profit fell about 25 percent from a year ago due to a substantial increase in raw material costs and faced increasing difficulty passing on costs to customers.

In a filing with the Hong Kong bourse, China Yurun said it expected a difficult business environment to remain in the fourth quarter.

The company said its slaughtering volume fell 4 percent in the third quarter from a year-ago period, and sales of processed meat products decreased 18 percent.

The decreases were also caused by negative media reports in the past few months, which had an impact on market confidence, it added. It gave no further details.

In September, Yurun warned of a lower quarterly profit and forecast its earnings in the third quarter to fall because of bad publicity and rising costs, with the same factors affecting the business in the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Ken Wills)