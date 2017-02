HONG KONG, Sept 26 China Yurun Food Group said on Monday it expected its earnings in the third quarter to fall due to bad publicity and rising costs.

Unfavourable conditions are also likely to continue to impact its business in the fourth quarter, the company said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Earlier this month, Yurun said it found a live hog at one of its subsidiaries in China that tested positive for clenbuterol, an illegal additive used in pig feed to keep their meat lean. (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)