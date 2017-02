(Corrects stock price in second paragraph)

HONG KONG, Sept 26 Shares of processed meat producer China Yurun Food Group Ltd fell to the lowest level in more than 2-1/2 years after it said profit in the third quarter may fall.

By 0204 GMT, Yurun shares were down 22.15 percent at HK$8.51, the lowest since December 2008.

Yurun expected earnings in the third quarter to fall because of bad publicity and rising costs, with the same factors affecting its business in the fourth quarter, it said earlier on Monday. (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Chris Lewis)