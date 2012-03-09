* Net profit down 34 pct, better than guidance

* Names new chief executive as part of internal reshuffle

* Shares up 2.9 pct vs 0.9 pct gain in broader market

By Donny Kwok

HONG KONG, March 9 Chinese meat processor China Yurun Food Group Ltd on Friday posted a 34 percent decline in 2011 profit, hit by rising labour, production and hog costs .

Yurun said net profit fell to HK$1.8 billion ($232.06 million) for year ended December 2011, from HK$2.73 billion in 2010. Revenue rose to HK$32.3 billion from the previous year's HK$21.5 billion, while gross profit margin fell to 8.6 percent, from 14.4 percent in 2010.

Last month, Yurun, which competes with Henan Shuanghui Investment & Development Co Ltd, Tangrenshen Group Co Ltd and New Hope Liuhe Co Ltd, warned of a 38 percent decline in net profit for 2011 on rising raw materials costs and negative media reports over food safety.

The profit warning led to a series of broker downgrades.

In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse on Friday, Chairman Zhu Yicai said negative media coverage and climbing raw materials costs had put enormous pressure on the industry. Domestic hog prices rose more than 48 percent in 2011, the company said.

Zhu said he was confident that business would "progressively resume" and "realise long-term steady growth", without giving a timeframe.

As part of an internal management reshuffle, Yurun said in a separate statement that it had appointed Yu Zhangli, an executive director since January 2010, as chief executive with immediate effect. Yu replaces Zhu Yiliang, who took on the role in April 2007.

Shares of Yurun, which fell 60 percent in 2011, are up 17 percent this year. The stock gained 2.9 percent on Friday prior to the earnings announcement, outpacing a 0.9 percent gain in benchmark Hang Seng Index. ($1 = 7.7565 Hong Kong dollars) (Editing by Chris Lewis)