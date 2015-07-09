* CEO, Chairman offer $68.50 per ADS in cash for YY
* CEO, Chairwoman offer $7.812 per ADS for E-Commerce China
* E-Commerce China shares rise as much as 9.7 pct
* YY shares rise as much as 6.9 pct
(Adds E-Commerce China deal, analyst comment, details)
By Kshitiz Goliya
July 9 Chinese video streaming website operator
YY Inc and online retailer E-Commerce China DangDang Inc
, on Thursday, became the latest in a string of Chinese
companies to get offers to be taken private.
Chairman Jun Lei and Chief Executive David Li offered to
take YY private in a deal valuing it at about $3.69 billion,
while E-Commerce China CEO Guoqing Li and Chairwoman Peggy Yu Yu
offered $7.812 per ADS for the online book and media retailer.
The proposals come against a backdrop of U.S.-listed Chinese
stocks taking a beating on the bourses in the past few weeks,
mirroring a fall in Chinese stock markets.
About 30 percent has been knocked off the value of Chinese
shares since mid-June.
E-Commerce China and YY have fallen 36.1 percent and 21.6
percent, respectively, since markets closed on June 25.
"The two stocks got hammered over the past several sessions,
so I think management believes the price is low so they take
this opportunity to offer a private proposal," Summit Research
analyst Henry Guo told Reuters.
A string of Chinese tech companies have received proposals
to drop their U.S. listings and go private after Chinese Premier
Li Keqiang encouraged companies to return to China as part of a
plan to promote domestic listings.
Tech executives at several Chinese companies are betting on
higher valuations back home and many also hope to avoid any
legal fallout when Beijing formally outlaws foreign shareholder
control of firms in protected tech sectors.
Lei and Li's cash offer of $68.50 per ADS for YY is at a
premium of 17.4 percent to the stock's Wednesday close. The
company had 53.8 million outstanding American Depositary Shares
as of March 31, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Li and Lei already own about 35.7 percent of YY's shares,
representing about three-fourth of the aggregate voting power,
the company said on Thursday.
The offer for E-Commerce China is at a 20 percent premium to
its closing price on Wednesday. Guoqing Li and Yu Yu already own
about 35.9 percent of the company, and control about 83.5
percent of the voting power.
E-Commerce China's shares rose as much as 9.7 percent to
$7.14 on the New York Stock exchange, while YY's shares were up
as much as 6.9 percent to $62.35 on the Nasdaq.
Both companies said they would form special committees to
evaluate the offers.
(Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya and Arathy; S Nair in Bengaluru;
Editing by Joyjeet Das and Simon Jennings)