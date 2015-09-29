BRIEF-Zephyro FY net profit jumps to EUR 13.3 mln
* Reported on Wednesday FY revenue 94.6 million euros ($101.73 million) versus proforma 102.0 million euros a year ago
WELLINGTON, Sept 29 Infratil Ltd and the New Zealand Superannuation Fund plan to sell a combined 30 percent stake in Z Energy for up to NZ$747 million ($470.6 million), Infratil said on Tuesday.
Infratil will sell its 20 percent stake in the New Zealand petrol retailer beginning on Tuesday evening, which will be coordinated with the New Zealand Superannuation Fund's sale of a 9.725 percent stake, Infratil said in a statement.
The superannuation fund will continue to hold a more than 10 percent of Z Energy following the sale.
An indicative range for the sale had been set at NZ$6.00-NZ$6.20 per share, Infratil said, compared with Z Energy's closing share price of NZ$6.63.
($1 = 1.5873 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Stephen Coates)
LONDON, March 30 European shares struggled for direction in early deals on Thursday as investors mulled implications of Britain formally beginning the process of leaving the European Union the day before.