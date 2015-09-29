WELLINGTON, Sept 29 Infratil Ltd and the New Zealand Superannuation Fund plan to sell a combined 30 percent stake in Z Energy for up to NZ$747 million ($470.6 million), Infratil said on Tuesday.

Infratil will sell its 20 percent stake in the New Zealand petrol retailer beginning on Tuesday evening, which will be coordinated with the New Zealand Superannuation Fund's sale of a 9.725 percent stake, Infratil said in a statement.

The superannuation fund will continue to hold a more than 10 percent of Z Energy following the sale.

An indicative range for the sale had been set at NZ$6.00-NZ$6.20 per share, Infratil said, compared with Z Energy's closing share price of NZ$6.63.

