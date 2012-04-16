UPDATE 4-CIBC vows "disciplined" approach to PrivateBancorp bid
* Previous shareholder vote on deal was delayed in December (Adds comment by shareholders, chief financial officer)
PARIS, April 16 Fast-growing French fashion brand Zadig & Voltaire has sealed a deal to sell a 30 percent stake to U.S. private equity buyer TA Associates, valuing the company at around 380 million euros, Le Figaro newspaper said on Monday.
The French daily, which did not disclose its sources, said the deal could be announced "in the coming days" and will help Zadig & Voltaire accelerate its international expansion
Zadig & Voltaire, created in 1995 and known for its urban style with a rock spirit, had sales of 130.6 million euros and earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITDA) of 34.2 million in fiscal year ended July 31, 2011.
The company was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Previous shareholder vote on deal was delayed in December (Adds comment by shareholders, chief financial officer)
* Concerns pension treatment could eat into capital (Updates with reversal in share gains)
Feb 23 Activist investment fund Engaged Capital LLC on Thursday nominated five members for election to Rent-A-Center Inc's board, stepping up its efforts to push the furniture retailer to sell itself.