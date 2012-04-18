BRIEF-Lone Star Value Management reports 11.1 pct stake in Superior Drilling Products
* Lone Star Value Management Llc reports 11.1 percent stake in Superior Drilling Products Inc, as of January 27, 2017
PARIS, April 18 French fashion brand Zadig & Voltaire said it had agreed to sell a 30 percent stake to private equity firm TA Associates.
The U.S. fund will take a seat on the company's board following the deal, Zadig & Voltaire said in a statement on Wednesday, without disclosing financial terms.
French daily Le Figaro, which first reported the stake sale on April 16, said the transaction valued the company at about 380 million euros ($500 million).
Compagnie Financiere Admond de Rothschild advised Zadig & Voltaire on the deal and Rothschile & Cie. advised TA Associates, according to the statement. ($1 = 0.7621 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost)
* PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS A 5.57 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN TEREX CORP AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2l1KXJ5 Further company coverage:
* BVF PARTNERS L.P. REPORTS A 9.6 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN ANAPTYSBIO INC AS OF JAN 26, 2017- SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2k5fK3H Further company coverage: