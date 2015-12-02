* Says patient dies from blood clot in lungs
* Working with FDA on next steps on drug development
* SunTrust analysts still see chance of success for drug
* Shares fall as much as 63 pct
(Adds details, analyst comments; updates shares)
By Vidya L Nathan
Dec 2 A second patient died in a late-stage
trial of Zafgen Inc's experimental obesity treatment,
highlighting safety concerns associated with drugs that aim to
treat a condition that affects one in three Americans.
Zafgen's shares tumbled as much as 63 percent to a record
low of $5.93 on Wednesday morning as is was unclear if the
company would continue testing the drug.
The company said a patient receiving the drug, beloranib,
died from a blockage in an artery in the lung.
Zafgen, which is testing beloranib for a rare genetic eating
disorder called Prader-Willi syndrome, expects to report results
from the study in the first quarter. The company declined to
comment beyond Wednesday's statement.
SunTrust Robinson Humphrey analysts said they still see more
than a 40 percent chance of success for beloranib as it is not
known if the blood clot was caused by the drug.
The company said in October a patient had died in the trial,
but the cause of death was unknown. Following the disclosure the
FDA placed the trial under a partial clinical hold, citing
previously reported blood clotting in ongoing and completed
studies.
The two deaths in the 108-patients-strong study come after
clean smaller studies on the drug, where the most severe
side-effect seen was bruising where the patients were given the
injection.
Zafgen is also developing the drug to treat other
weight-related disorders such as severe and complicated obesity,
and obesity that results from damage to a part of the brain.
Obesity treatments have been plagued by safety concerns,
particularly related to heart risk and birth defects, and
several have been taken off the market.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved drugs
made by Vivus Inc, Orexigen Therapeutics Inc
and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc in the recent past, but
has asked for additional studies to check for safety of these
drugs.
The treatments suppress appetite by tinkering with nerve
signals, tricking the brain into thinking that the stomach is
full.
Zafgen's beloranib takes a different approach. The drug is
designed to make the body produce less fat and burn off the
excess as fuel.
The drug works by blocking an enzyme called methionine
aminopeptidase 2, which plays a key role in the production and
use of fatty acids.
Zafgen said on Wednesday that it is discussing with the FDA
on the next steps for beloranib, its lead drug candidate.
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)