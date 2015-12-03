* Says patient dies from blood clot in lungs
* Working with FDA on next steps on drug development
* Shares fall 7.4 pct in extended trading
(Adds details on trial being put on complete hold)
By Vidya L Nathan
Dec 2 Zafgen Inc said the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration was putting a late-stage study testing its
experimental obesity drug on complete hold after a second
patient died during the trial.
The company's shares fell 7.4 percent to $5.81 in extended
trading after closing down 60 percent on Wednesday.
A complete clinical hold is an order that the FDA issues to
a sponsor to suspend all clinical work requested under the
company's investigational new drug application.
Earlier on Wednesday, the company had said a patient
receiving the obesity drug, beloranib, had died from a blockage
in an artery in the lung.
Zafgen, which is testing beloranib for a rare genetic eating
disorder called Prader-Willi syndrome, expects to report results
from the study in the first quarter.
The company said it was working with experts to better
understand the incidence and the occurrence of such artery
blockages in Prader-Willi syndrome patients.
"We remain committed to advancing beloranib as a potential
new therapy for this underserved patient population," CEO Thomas
Hughes said in a statement.
The company said in October a patient had died in the trial,
but the cause of death was unknown. Following the disclosure the
FDA placed the trial under a partial clinical hold, citing
previously reported blood clotting in ongoing and completed
studies.
The two deaths in the 108-patient study come after clean
smaller studies on the drug, where the most severe side-effect
seen was bruising where the patients were given the injection.
Zafgen is also developing the drug to treat other
weight-related disorders such as severe and complicated obesity,
and obesity that results from damage to a part of the brain.
Obesity treatments have been plagued by safety concerns,
particularly related to heart risk and birth defects, and
several have been taken off the market.
The FDA approved drugs made by Vivus Inc, Orexigen
Therapeutics Inc and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc
in the recent past, but has asked for additional studies to
check for safety of these drugs.
The treatments suppress appetite by tinkering with nerve
signals, tricking the brain into thinking that the stomach is
full.
Zafgen's beloranib takes a different approach. The drug is
designed to make the body produce less fat and burn off the
excess as fuel.
The drug works by blocking an enzyme called methionine
aminopeptidase 2, which plays a key role in the production and
use of fatty acids.
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan and Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru;
Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Lisa Shumkaer)