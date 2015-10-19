(In Oct. 14 story, corrects paragraph 6 to say patients were
randomly given either dosages of 1.8 mg, 2.4 mg or a placebo.
The story erroneously said a third of the patients were given
the drug, another third a placebo and the rest either the drug
or a placebo)
* Zafgen says cause of death not known, working with FDA
* Shares drop 30 pct, before reversing course to gain 30 pct
* RBC says death could have been of patient on placebo arm
* Drug had passed all safety tests so far, analysts say
By Amrutha Penumudi
Oct 14 Zafgen Inc said a patient died
during a late-stage trial testing the company's drug to treat
Prader-Willi syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that leads to
obesity.
Zafgen said it has not yet determined why the patient died
and that it was working with the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration to understand the cause of the death and its
effect on the trial.
The company's shares, which had lost about 54 percent of its
value in the past two days for no apparent reason, fell as much
as 30 percent to a record low on Wednesday.
However, they reversed course over the afternoon to gain
more than 30 percent over Tuesday's close.
The patient who died could have been administered a placebo
rather than Zafgen's drug, beloranib, RBC analyst Simos
Simeonidis said.
The trial involved 108 patients, who were randomly given
either dosages of 1.8 mg, 2.4 mg or a placebo for six months.
"There is still a 33 percent chance that the patient death
was on the placebo arm", Simeonidis wrote in a note to clients.
He reiterated his "outperform" rating on the stock.
Prader-Willi syndrome is the most common known genetic cause
of life-threatening obesity. People with the disorder have an
unrelenting hunger that drives them to overeat, which leads to
excessive weight gain.
Zafgen has said patients with the disorder have a 3 percent
annual death rate, which would imply one or two deaths per year,
suggesting it is possible the death is sporadic, Cowen and
Company analysts wrote in a research note.
The trials on beloranib started in October last year and the
drug had passed all safety tests conducted by experts so far,
analysts said.
"We are encouraged that the trial is not on clinical hold,
although such possibility cannot be fully ruled-out at this
point," Leerink analyst Joseph Schwartz said.
Beloranib, which is administered through an injection, is
also being tested as a first-in-class treatment for obesity.
Zafgen's stock was up 23 percent at $19.34 in late afternoon
trading. The stock fell to a record low of $10.90, before
hitting a high of $20.70.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)