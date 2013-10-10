Taiwan's Cathay Financial in talks to buy Bank of Nova Scotia's Malaysia unit
TAIPEI, March 9 Taiwan's Cathay Financial Holding Co said on Thursday that it is in exclusive talks to acquire the Malaysian unit of Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia.
Oct 10 Zagg Inc, which makes scratch guards for mobile and tablet devices, estimated third-quarter revenue below Wall Street expectations, sending its shares down 9 percent in trading after the bell.
The company said it expects revenue of about $50 million, below the average analyst expectation of $54 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 8 An investor group led by former music executive Edgar Bronfman Jr has dropped out of bidding for Time Inc, the publisher of People and Sports Illustrated magazines, according to a source familiar with the matter.
* Expectations of strong U.S. payrolls after blockbuster ADP data