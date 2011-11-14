* Sees FY11 rev $170 mln vs est $168.5 mln
Nov 14 Zagg Inc posted a
better-than-expected third quarter, as sales almost doubled,
and the mobile accessories maker forecast full-year revenue
above estimates.
The company raised its full-year revenue outlook to $170
million.
Analysts were expecting $168.5 million in revenue, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Third-quarter net income fell to $2.2 million, or 7 cents
per share, from $3.9 million, or 16 cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 16 cents per share.
Sales for the quarter rose 99 percent to $45.9 million.
Analysts expected third-quarter earnings of 7 cents per
share on sales of $44.7 million.
Shares of the company closed at $12.19 on Nasdaq on Monday.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by
Joyjeet Das)