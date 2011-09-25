BRIEF-PLDT discloses separation from service of VP Julieta S. Tañeca
* Discloses separation from service of julieta s. Tañeca, a vice president of the company, effective march 31, 2017
KUWAIT, Sept 25 A Kuwaiti court ruled that the annual shareholders meeting of telco Zain , held in April, is void, the plantiff's lawyer said on Sunday.
This is a first degree ruling, Rashed al-Radaan, the lawyer for Sheikh Khalifa Ali al-Khalifa al-Sabah who brought the case, told Reuters. The case centered on the manner in which the new board was elected.
In April, Zain elected a new board including a top executive from Kuwait's family conglomerate Kharafi Group, and approved a $3 billion dividend for 2010.
Zain declined to comment. Its shares were trading down 2 percent at 0910 GMT on the Kuwait bourse. (Reporting by Eman Goma, Editing by Dinesh Nair)
Feb 6 More than 100 companies, including most of high-tech's biggest names, joined a legal brief opposing President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban, arguing that it would give companies strong incentives to move jobs outside the United States.
* Says comScore announces anticipated delisting from Nasdaq effective February 8, 2017