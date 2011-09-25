KUWAIT, Sept 25 A Kuwaiti court ruled that the annual shareholders meeting of telco Zain , held in April, is void, the plantiff's lawyer said on Sunday.

This is a first degree ruling, Rashed al-Radaan, the lawyer for Sheikh Khalifa Ali al-Khalifa al-Sabah who brought the case, told Reuters. The case centered on the manner in which the new board was elected.

In April, Zain elected a new board including a top executive from Kuwait's family conglomerate Kharafi Group, and approved a $3 billion dividend for 2010.

Zain declined to comment. Its shares were trading down 2 percent at 0910 GMT on the Kuwait bourse. (Reporting by Eman Goma, Editing by Dinesh Nair)