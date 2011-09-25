* Case filed by former Zain board member
By Eman Goma
KUWAIT, Sept 25 A Kuwaiti court ruled Zain's
April annual shareholders meeting invalid on Sunday,
upholding a case brought by a former board member who opposed
the election process but a company source said the decision will
not derail the sale of Zain's Saudi stake.
In April, Zain elected a new board including a top executive
from Kuwait's family conglomerate Kharafi Group, and approved a
$3 billion dividend for 2010.
The dividend has already been distributed. The court case
centred on the manner in which the new board was elected.
A lawyer for Sheikh Khalifa Ali al-Khalifa al-Sabah, who was
not re-elected in April, said on Sunday the decision was a first
degree ruling.
"The ruling is specifically about the elections of the board
members," said lawyer Rashed al-Radaan.
A Zain company source, speaking on condition of anonymity,
told Reuters that the firm will appeal the ruling.
"The ruling shocked the board ... but the company will
appeal immediately," the source said.
A Zain spokesman declined to comment, saying it was an issue
between a shareholder and the board.
Last year, Sheikh Khalifa filed a lawsuit to halt due
diligence in a $12 billion deal to sell a 46-percent stake in
Zain to the UAE's Etisalat . The deal fell apart in
March after Etisalat walked away.
Etisalat, the Gulf's largest telecoms firm, cited Zain's
divided board as part of the reason it had quit the deal.
Another Zain source told Reuters that the board was not
given enough time to present its documents to the court, but was
confident about the appeal.
"We will have a chance in the appeal to provide a clearer
picture and we are very confident about it," said the source,
who also spoke on condition of anonymity.
A sideline of the failed Etisalat deal was to sell Zain's
25-percent stake in Zain Saudi and the ruling will not
affect that, the company source said.
Zain plans to sell its stake in indebted affiliate Zain
Saudi to joint bidders Kingdom Holding and Bahrain
Telecommunications Co .
Zain's shares closed down 1 percent on the Kuwaiti bourse on
Sunday after the ruling.
