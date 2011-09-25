* Case filed by former Zain board member

By Eman Goma

KUWAIT, Sept 25 A Kuwaiti court ruled Zain's April annual shareholders meeting invalid on Sunday, upholding a case brought by a former board member who opposed the election process but a company source said the decision will not derail the sale of Zain's Saudi stake.

In April, Zain elected a new board including a top executive from Kuwait's family conglomerate Kharafi Group, and approved a $3 billion dividend for 2010.

The dividend has already been distributed. The court case centred on the manner in which the new board was elected.

A lawyer for Sheikh Khalifa Ali al-Khalifa al-Sabah, who was not re-elected in April, said on Sunday the decision was a first degree ruling.

"The ruling is specifically about the elections of the board members," said lawyer Rashed al-Radaan.

A Zain company source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters that the firm will appeal the ruling.

"The ruling shocked the board ... but the company will appeal immediately," the source said.

A Zain spokesman declined to comment, saying it was an issue between a shareholder and the board.

Last year, Sheikh Khalifa filed a lawsuit to halt due diligence in a $12 billion deal to sell a 46-percent stake in Zain to the UAE's Etisalat . The deal fell apart in March after Etisalat walked away.

Etisalat, the Gulf's largest telecoms firm, cited Zain's divided board as part of the reason it had quit the deal.

Another Zain source told Reuters that the board was not given enough time to present its documents to the court, but was confident about the appeal.

"We will have a chance in the appeal to provide a clearer picture and we are very confident about it," said the source, who also spoke on condition of anonymity.

A sideline of the failed Etisalat deal was to sell Zain's 25-percent stake in Zain Saudi and the ruling will not affect that, the company source said.

Zain plans to sell its stake in indebted affiliate Zain Saudi to joint bidders Kingdom Holding and Bahrain Telecommunications Co .

Zain's shares closed down 1 percent on the Kuwaiti bourse on Sunday after the ruling. (Additional reporting by Ahmed Hagagy; Editing by Amran Abocar)