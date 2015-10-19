DUBAI Oct 19 Mobile operator Zain Bahrain reported a 91 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Monday as it attracted more data customers and it cut costs.

The company, majority-owned by Kuwait's Zain, made a profit of 1.34 million dinars ($3.55 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, up from 0.7 million dinars in the prior-year period, it said in a statement.

Zain Bahrain attributed the profit rise to "exponential growth in mobile data subscribers" plus greater operational efficiencies, but did not provide further details.

($1 = 0.3770 Bahraini dinars) (Reporting by Matt Smith, editing by David Evans)