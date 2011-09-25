KUWAIT, Sept 25 Kuwaiti telco Zain will "immediately" appeal a court ruling that its annual shareholders meeting in April was void and the judgement will not affect a stake sale at its Saudi unit , a Zain source said on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the lawyer for the plaintiff who brought the case against the telecoms firm told Reuters the court ruled that the AGM was void. The ruling by the court was first degree, the lawyer said, meaning it was at the first level of the courts.

The case was filed by a former Zain board member Sheikh Khalifa Ali al-Khalifa al-Sabah, who was among those not reappointed in April. Zain is planning to sell its 25-percent stake in its Zain Saudi unit to a joint venture consortium between Bahrain's Batelco and Kingdom Holding (Reporting by Eman Goma, Writing by Dinesh Nair, Editing by Amran Abocar)