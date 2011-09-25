KUWAIT, Sept 25 Kuwaiti telco Zain
will "immediately" appeal a court ruling that its annual
shareholders meeting in April was void and the judgement will
not affect a stake sale at its Saudi unit , a Zain
source said on Sunday.
Earlier in the day, the lawyer for the plaintiff who brought
the case against the telecoms firm told Reuters the court ruled
that the AGM was void. The ruling by the court
was first degree, the lawyer said, meaning it was at the first
level of the courts.
The case was filed by a former Zain board member Sheikh
Khalifa Ali al-Khalifa al-Sabah, who was among those not
reappointed in April. Zain is planning to sell its 25-percent
stake in its Zain Saudi unit to a joint venture consortium
between Bahrain's Batelco and Kingdom Holding
(Reporting by Eman Goma, Writing by Dinesh Nair, Editing by
Amran Abocar)