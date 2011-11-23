KUWAIT Nov 23 A Kuwait court will deliver
its verdict on the validity of telecom operator Zain's
April annual general meeting on Dec. 28, a court official said
on Wednesday.
In September, a court upheld a case brought by former board
member Sheikh Khalifa Ali al-Khalifa al-Sabah, who opposed the
process to elect the board. Sheikh Khalifa was not
re-elected.
The court had been slated to rule on Tuesday on an appeal
from Zain, challenging that ruling.
Shareholders at the meeting elected a new board including a
top executive from Kuwait's family conglomerate Kharafi Group,
and approved a $3 billion dividend for 2010. The dividend has
already been distributed.
(Reporting by Eman Goma; Writing by Amran Abocar)