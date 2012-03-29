KUWAIT, March 29 Kuwait telecoms group Zain
agreed to issue a dividend of 65 fils per share on
Thursday and said it would back a subscription by its Saudi
affiliate.
Zain Chairman Assad al-Banwan confirmed the 2011 dividend at
its annual general meeting.
Meanwhile, the Kuwaiti telco's deputy chairman said it would
would guarantee any new issues made by Zain Saudi, its
indebted affiliate.
"We will guarantee the shares," Abdulaziz al-Nafisi said at
the shareholder meeting.
Zain Saudi has said it wants to cut its capital by 66
percent to alleviate mounting losses and then issue 6 billion
riyals of new shares. The new equity would be used to reduce
bank debt and enahnce the operator's network, it said last year.
(Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy and Sylvia Westall; Editing by Amran
