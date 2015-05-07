DUBAI May 7 Zain Iraq, the country's biggest mobile phone operator by subscribers, has received approval from the stock market regulator to list on Baghdad's bourse, parent firm Zain said on Thursday.

Zain said in April its Iraqi unit had applied to list in Baghdad. This has now been approved by the Iraq Securities Commission (ISC), the company said in an emailed statement.

"The company is in the process of carrying all necessary and statutory procedures and steps to ensure this is completed in a timely fashion," Zain's statement said, adding it would reveal the mechanics of its flotation "over the next few weeks". (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by David French)