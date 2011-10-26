(Corrects spelling of Zain Iraq's CEO to Emad Makiya from Emad Makayi in third, fourth paragraph)

By Serena Chaudhry

ISTANBUL, Oct 26 Zain's Iraq subsidiary has a 53 percent share of Iraq's mobile subscribers, the unit's chief executive said at a conference on Wednesday, down slightly from end-2010 as rivals Asiacell and Korek Telecom crank up the competitive pressure.

Zain Iraq, a unit of Kuwait's Zain, claimed 55 percent of Iraq's mobile subscribers in 2010, according to Zain's annual report.

Number two player Asiacell is an affiliate of Qatar Telecom (Qtel), while Korek Telecom is based in the Kurdish north and is part-owned by France Telecom SA and Kuwaiti logistics firm Agility .

Zain Iraq Chief Executive Emad Makiya told a conference in Istanbul he expects mobile phone penetration in Iraq to reach 100 percent by 2015. This was 76 percent in 2010, according to International Telecommunication Union data, which puts Iraq 133rd in the world.

Makiya also predicted the oil exporter will have 24 million mobile phone subscribers by the end of 2011. Iraq has a population of about 30 million.

Iraq will likely auction a fourth licence in early 2012, the country's communications minister said on Wednesday. (Writing by Matt Smith, Editing by Dinesh Nair and Helen Massy-Beresford)