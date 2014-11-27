DUBAI Nov 27 Zain Saudi, the Saudi Arabian telecoms operator, has proposed a capital reduction to shareholders to eliminate all accumulated losses up to Sept. 30, the company said in a statement on the kingdom's bourse.

The move would cut its capital base by 45.9 percent. After the move, one share would equal 2.18 shares now, the statement said.

The company, 37-percent owned by Kuwait's Zain, has yet to make a quarterly profit since launching services in 2008 and has struggled to compete against better-resourced rivals Saudi Telecom Co (STC) and Etihad Etisalat (Mobily).

Zain Saudi made a net loss of 316 million riyals ($84.2 million) in the three months to Sept. 30. [ID: nL5N0SN0AJ]

(Reporting By Tom Arnold)