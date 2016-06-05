DUBAI, June 5 Zain Saudi Arabia has signed a 2.25 billion riyal ($600 million) loan refinancing with a group of four local banks, it said in a bourse filing on Sunday.

The new loan runs for two years and has an option to extend it for a further one year, the statement said, adding the facility was subordinate to its main 8.5 billion riyal credit facility.

Its parent firm, Kuwait's Zain, has provided an unconditional guarantee to the new loan, which was provided by Arab National Bank, Banque Saudi Fransi, Gulf International Bank and Samba Financial Group, the statement added. ($1 = 3.7501 riyals) (Reporting by David French)