DUBAI Dec 2 Zain Saudi, Saudi Arabia's No.3 telecom operator, said on Tuesday that a 2.2 billion riyals ($586.28 million) claim from Mobily was unfounded after its larger rival sought arbitration for this amount, plus damages.

Saudi Arabia's market regulator suspended share trading in both companies following Mobily's morning announcement that it was taking Zain Saudi to arbitration in relation to a 2008 services agreement between the operators.

Zain Saudi later issued its own statement in which it said Mobily's claim for 2.2 billion riyals was unfounded and Zain Saudi owed Mobily only 13 million riyals. Zain Saudi added that Mobily was also seeking 58.7 million riyals in damages. ($1 = 3.7525 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by Matt Smith and Reem Shamseddine, Editing by William Maclean)