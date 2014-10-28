(Fixes typo in headline)

DUBAI Oct 28 Telecom operator Zain Saudi reported a narrowing third-quarter loss on Tuesday, roughly in line with analyst forecasts as margins improved, provisions fell and Internet usage increased.

The company has yet to make a quarterly profit since launching services in 2008 and has struggled to compete against better-resourced rivals Saudi Telecom Co (STC) and Etihad Etisalat (Mobily).

Zain Saudi, 37-percent owned by Kuwait's Zain, made a net loss of 316 million riyals ($84.23 million) in the three months to Sept. 30. This compares with a net loss of 421 million riyals in the prior-year period.

Analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast Zain Saudi would make a quarterly loss of 329.7 million riyals.

Zain Saudi attributed its narrowing quarterly loss to improved margins, rising demand for Internet services and lower provisions. ($1 = 3.7518 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)