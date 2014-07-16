DUBAI, July 16 Telecom operator Zain Saudi reported a narrowing second-quarter loss on Wednesday, although the reduction was slightly below the forecast of analysts.

Saudi Arabia's No.3 mobile company, 37-percent owned by Kuwait's Zain, made a net loss of 329 million riyals ($87.7 million) in the three months to June 30. This compares with a net loss of 370 million riyals in the prior-year period.

Analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast Zain Saudi would make a quarterly loss of 310.8 million riyals. ($1 = 3.7502 Saudi Riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)