Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
DUBAI Dec 22 Zain Saudi is in talks to sell its mobile transmitter towers to a consortium comprised of TASC SAL and ACWA Holding IPO-ACWA.SE, Saudi Arabia's No. 3 telecom by revenue said in a bourse statement on Thursday.
Zain Saudi, 37 per cent owned by Kuwait's Zain Group , said there was no binding agreement or certainty discussions would lead to a transaction and that regulatory approval would be required for any deal. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Alexander Smith)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)