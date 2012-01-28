JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia Jan 28 Zain Saudi
Arabia said it has approval to extend the maturity of
its 9.75 billion riyal ($2.6 billion) Islamic financing facility
for an additional six months, in a bourse statement on Saturday.
"Saudi Arabia Zain announces that it has secured unanimous
consent on January 25 from its Murabaha investors to extend the
maturity of its approximately 9.75 billion riyal Murabaha
facility...The facility will now mature on July 27, 2012," it
said.
Earlier this month, Zain Saudi Arabia posted an 11 percent
decline in losses, bringing the firm's accumulated losses to
about 9.6 billion riyals, around two-thirds of the company's 14
billion riyals of share capital.
Bourse rules say listed firms must reduce their capital if
losses exceed 75 percent.
In October, Zain Saudi said it would ask shareholders to
approve cutting its capital by 66 percent to alleviate losses.
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif)