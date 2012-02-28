LONDON Feb 28 Zain Saudi Arabia , the country's third-largest mobile operator, is in talks with lenders to refinance its $2.5 billion Islamic syndicated loan that matures in July, banking sources close to the deal said.

The original Murabaha loan was secured in 2009 to back the company's network expansion, with two tranches consisting of $775 million and 6.46 billion Saudi riyals ($1.72 billion).

The company, an affiliate of Kuwait's Zain, extended the maturity for the deal -- which was three years and four months -- by six months to 27 July in January.

Zain Saudi declined to comment.

($1 = 3.7503 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by Michelle Meineke; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)