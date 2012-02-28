(Adds details, background)
By Michelle Meineke
LONDON Feb 28 Zain Saudi Arabia
, the country's third-largest mobile operator, is in
talks with lenders to refinance its $2.5 billion Islamic
syndicated loan that matures in July, banking sources close to
the deal said.
The firm has come under pressure to restructure its capital
after losses pushed it close to a limit on capital losses
imposed by the bourse.
The original Murabaha loan was secured in 2009 to back the
company's network expansion, with two tranches consisting of
$775 million and 6.46 billion Saudi riyals ($1.72 billion).
The company, an affiliate of Kuwait's Zain,
extended the maturity for the deal -- which was three years and
four months -- by six months to 27 July in January.
Both tranches were priced at 425 basis points (bps) over
LIBOR and included a bullet repayment. Bookrunners were Al Rajhi
Banking and Investment Corp and Credit Agricole CIB.
Zain Saudi was not available to comment.
The telecoms operator posted an 11 percent decline in losses
in January, bringing the firm's accumulated losses to about 9.6
billion riyals, around two-thirds of the company's 14 billion
riyals of share capital.
The results followed Kingdom Holding and Bahrain Batelco's
failed $950 million offer for a 25 percent stake in Zain Saudi
after disagreements brought negotiations to a standstill in
September last year.
($1 = 3.7503 Saudi riyals)
(Reporting by Michelle Meineke; Editing by Helen
Massy-Beresford)