DUBAI, March 31 Zain Iraq, Kuwaiti parent firm Zain's biggest subsidiary by revenue, has appointed a new chief financial officer and two deputy chief executives, Zain said in a statement on Tuesday.

Samer Musleh is Zain Iraq's new CFO, while Philipe Hanna has become deputy CEO of Commercial and Strategy and Haidar Radi is Deputy CEO of Technical and Regulatory.

Zain Iraq is the country's largest mobile operator by subscribers.

Outgoing CFO Wael Ghanayem, who was also chief operating officer, has joined parent Zain's senior management.

Zain has operations in eight countries in the Middle East and Africa. Iraq accounted for 38 percent of its $4.3 billion of revenue in 2014. Kuwait was second with 29 percent and Sudan third with 16 percent. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)