DUBAI, July 31 Zain, Kuwait's No.1 telecom operator by subscribers, reported a 14 percent rise in second-quarter profit on Sunday.

The former monopoly, which operates in eight countries in the Middle East and Africa, made a net profit of 45 million dinars ($149.3 million) in the three months to June 30, it said in a statement.

Analysts at EFG Hermes and SICO Bahrain had forecast Zain would make a quarterly profit of 36.2 million dinars and 37.4 million dinars respectively.

Second-quarter revenue was 275 million dinars, down 3 percent on the same period a year ago, the statement added.

In Kuwait, Zain competes with Ooredoo Kuwait, a unit of Qatar's Ooredoo, and Viva, an affiliate of Saudi Telecom Co (STC). ($1 = 0.3015 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Adrian Croft)