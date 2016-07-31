Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
DUBAI, July 31 Zain, Kuwait's No.1 telecom operator by subscribers, reported a 14 percent rise in second-quarter profit on Sunday.
The former monopoly, which operates in eight countries in the Middle East and Africa, made a net profit of 45 million dinars ($149.3 million) in the three months to June 30, it said in a statement.
Analysts at EFG Hermes and SICO Bahrain had forecast Zain would make a quarterly profit of 36.2 million dinars and 37.4 million dinars respectively.
Second-quarter revenue was 275 million dinars, down 3 percent on the same period a year ago, the statement added.
In Kuwait, Zain competes with Ooredoo Kuwait, a unit of Qatar's Ooredoo, and Viva, an affiliate of Saudi Telecom Co (STC). ($1 = 0.3015 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Adrian Croft)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)