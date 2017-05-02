DUBAI May 2 Kuwaiti telecom group Zain reported on Tuesday a three percent rise in first-quarter net profit.

The former monopoly, which operates in eight countries in the Middle East and Africa, made 38 million dinars ($124.95 million) in the three months to March 31, it said in an emailed statement.

Revenues fell 11 percent to 247 million dinars.

EFG Hermes analysts had forecast a profit of 37.41 million dinars while SICO Bahrain had forecast a 32 million dinar profit.

($1 = 0.3041 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; editing by Jason Neely)