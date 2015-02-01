DUBAI Feb 1 Zain Group, Kuwait's No.1 telecom operator by subscribers, reported a 35 percent drop in fourth-quarter profit on Sunday, short of two analyst forecasts.

The former monopoly, which operates in eight countries in the Middle East and Africa, made a net profit of 33 million dinars ($112.2 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, it said in a statement, without providing a year earlier figure. The company previously reported it made 50.8 million dinars in the same period of 2013.

Two analysts polled by Reuters forecast Zain would make a quarterly profit of between 48.3 million dinars and 53.7 million dinars.

The company said currency variations cost it 12 million dinars in the fourth quarter of last year, up from 10 million dinars the same period of last year.

Zain made a 2014 annual profit of 194 million dinars, without providing a year earlier figure. The company previously reported it made 216.4 million dinars in 2013.

Zain's board proposed a cash dividend of 40 fils per share for 2014. This is lower than the 50 fils per share the company paid in 2013, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 0.2943 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)