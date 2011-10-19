DUBAI Oct 19 Saudi Arabia's Almarai ,
a founding shareholder in Zain Saudi , will likely take
a $36 million impairment on its stake in the telecoms carrier at
the end of 2011 if the shares remain stuck near current levels,
the company's chief financial officer said on Wednesday.
Diary firm Almarai was one of nine founding shareholders in
Zain Saudi and owns a 2.5 percent stake initially valued at 350
million riyals ($93 million). The operator launched services in
2008, competing against rivals Saudi Telecom Co and
Etihad Etisalat (Mobily).
"If the share price of Zain Saudi will stay at the level
it's at currently or lower by year-end, we will then propose an
impairment of the assets," Paul-Louis Gay, Almarai chief
financial officer.
Based on Zain Saudi's share price on Sept. 30, Gay said the
impairment would likely be 136 million riyals ($36.3 million),
but since then the shares have fallen further, from 6.25 to 5.7
riyals, a seven-month low.
With the firm's proposed capital restructuring, analysts see
little scope for a rebound. The restructuring was announced in
August 2010 but was delayed following ultimately unsuccessful
bids for stakes in Zain Saudi and its Kuwaiti parent Zain
.
Zain Saudi wants to cut its capital by 55 percent to 6.27
billion riyals and then issue 4.4 billion riyals of new shares.
The operator has yet to make a quarterly profit and has
about 9.2 billion riyals in accumulated losses, or 66 percent of
its paid-up capital. Bourse rules say listed firms must cut
their capital if losses exceed 75 percent to cancel some of
these losses.
Almarai has also lent 109.6 million riyals to Zain Saudi,
according to the latter's first-quarter results.
Almarai's shares were down 0.3 percent at 0942 GMT.
($1 = 3.750 Saudi Riyals)
(Reporting by Matt Smith)