* Batelco, Kingdom scrap $950 mln offer for Zain Saudi stake
* Bidders say provisional terms could not be met
DUBAI, Sept 29 Kingdom Holding and
Bahrain Telecommunications (Batelco) have scrapped
their joint $950 million bid to buy a quarter of Saudi
telecommunication carrier Zain Saudi , saying terms for
the deal could not be met.
Kingdom, owned by Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed's
Kingdom Holding , and Bahrain's Batelco had agreed in
March to buy the stake in the indebted affiliate of Kuwait's
Zain , but delays in due diligence had already put the
fate of the proposed acquisition in doubt.
"The Kingdom Batelco consortium announced today that it will
not proceed with making a binding offer," a joint statement from
Batelco and Kingdom said.
"This follows a period of due diligence and discussions with
Zain Group and other stakeholders. The consortium concluded that
the terms and conditions as set out in its non binding offer
could not be met to its satisfaction."
On Monday, Batelco's chief executive Peter Kaliaropoulos
had told Reuters he expected due diligence would be completed by
the end of September.
Zain Saudi's debts top $5.5 billion, including $651 million
owed to Zain, according to first-quarter results, while it also
must complete a capital restructuring to alleviate accumulated
losses of $2.3 billion.
(Reporting by Matt Smith)