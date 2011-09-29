* Batelco, Kingdom scrap $950 mln offer for Zain Saudi stake

* Bidders say provisional terms could not be met

DUBAI, Sept 29 Kingdom Holding and Bahrain Telecommunications (Batelco) have scrapped their joint $950 million bid to buy a quarter of Saudi telecommunication carrier Zain Saudi , saying terms for the deal could not be met.

Kingdom, owned by Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed's Kingdom Holding , and Bahrain's Batelco had agreed in March to buy the stake in the indebted affiliate of Kuwait's Zain , but delays in due diligence had already put the fate of the proposed acquisition in doubt.

"The Kingdom Batelco consortium announced today that it will not proceed with making a binding offer," a joint statement from Batelco and Kingdom said.

"This follows a period of due diligence and discussions with Zain Group and other stakeholders. The consortium concluded that the terms and conditions as set out in its non binding offer could not be met to its satisfaction."

On Monday, Batelco's chief executive Peter Kaliaropoulos had told Reuters he expected due diligence would be completed by the end of September.

Zain Saudi's debts top $5.5 billion, including $651 million owed to Zain, according to first-quarter results, while it also must complete a capital restructuring to alleviate accumulated losses of $2.3 billion.

(Reporting by Matt Smith)