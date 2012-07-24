* Kuwait parent Zain's stake up to 37 pct after rights issue
By Matt Smith
DUBAI, July 24 Zain has raised its
stake in loss-making unit Zain Saudi, the Kuwaiti
telecoms operator said on Tuesday, oversubscribing to the
affiliate's $1.6 billion ri g hts issue following a tepid response
from other shareholders.
That raised Zain's stake in Saudi Arabia's No. 3 operator to
37 percent from 25 percent, marking a reversal in strategy for
the Kuwait firm whose attempt to sell its entire holding failed
last year.
But the rights issue does not give Zain Saudi - yet to make
a quarterly profit since launching services in 2008 - enough
financial firepower to challenge richer rivals for market share
or significantly cut onerous finance costs, analysts said.
"The parent will probably be more focused on Zain Saudi,"
said Nishit Lakhotia, telecoms analyst at Securities &
Investment Co in Bahrain. "That would be positive for Zain
Saudi, but for Zain group it could be a different story due to
the continuing losses."
Both companies were not immediately available for comment.
Zain Saudi, whose debts stood at 22.9 billion riyals ($6.11
billion) on March 31, will not be able to boost operating
capabilities significantly in the wake of the share sale.
Almost half - 2.55 billion riyals - came from converting
loans from founding shareholders into equity, while 750 million
riyals will repay part of a 9.75-billion riyal Islamic facility
and 1.43 billion riyals will go on reducing current liabilities.
That leaves 1.15 billion riyals for capital expenditure,
which will be deployed building 1,300 new network sites and
upgrading infrastructure, according to the issue prospectus.
"The company still needs to undertake substantial capital
expenditure and it will probably have to increase its debt to
fund this," said Amine Bentaleb, director of asset management at
Arqaam Capital. "Without network improvements it can't hope to
win the necessary market share that would allow it to break even
on an operational basis."
STEEP RECOVERY SLOPE
Zain Saudi has struggled to compete against Saudi Telecom Co
, the Gulf's biggest operator, and Etihad Etisalat
. Its share of the kingdom's mobile market fell to 12
percent last year from 18 percent in 2009.
The company paid $6.1 billion for a 25-year telecom licence
and racked up 10.1 billion riyals in accumulated losses by March
31, forcing it to cut its capital prior to the rights issue. It
reported a narrower second-quarter loss in July.
"Zain Saudi needs first to stop the bleeding, but the
recovery slope is steep," said Marc Hammoud, Deutsche Bank
telecoms analyst, citing a tough Saudi telecom sector outlook.
Subscriber growth is stagnating in the kingdom, with mobile
penetration about 188 percent. Call margins are in decline due
to competition from domestic rivals and Internet phone services.
Zain Saudi's rivals posted higher second-quarter profits as
they wooed high income users with bundled packages that include
fixed or mobile broadband. But Zain Saudi's network limitations
mean it has largely targeted lower income mobile subscribers
through special offers.
The rights issue reduced its loans from founding
shareholders, but it still faces hefty financing charges. In
2011, it paid 16.6 percent of revenues in such charges.
Zain Saudi has also delayed refinancing a $2.6 billion
Murabaha Islamic facility maturing on July 27 by two months.
"Zain Saudi hasn't demonstrated a clear plan to repay some
of its debts and become a sustainable business," said Matthew
Reed, a senior analyst at Informa Telecoms and Media.
Zain's shares ended flat, while Zain Saudi was up 3.4
percent, easing up from Monday's record low.
($1 = 3.7502 Saudi riyals)
