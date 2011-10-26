DUBAI Oct 26 Indebted telecoms operator Zain
Saudi 7030.SE will ask shareholders to approve cutting its
capital by 66 percent to alleviate mounting losses, it said in a
statement on Wednesday.
This is the third time the board has announced such a plan,
but the capital restructuring was sidelined by now-aborted deals
to sell stakes in both Zain Saudi and parent Zain (ZAIN.KW).
Zain Saudi has not set a date for a shareholders' meeting to
discuss cutting its share capital to 4.8 riyals ($1.28 billion)
from 14 billion riyals.
This will alleviate accumulated losses of 9.2 billion
riyals, or 66 percent of its paid-up capital. Bourse rules say
listed firms must cut their capital if losses exceed 75 percent.
The board wants to then issue 6 billion riyals of new
shares.
"The rights issue will consist of raising fresh equity and
the capitalisation of subordinated shareholder loans to the
company," Zain Saudi said in a statement.
The new equity will be used to to reduce bank debt and
enhance the operator's network, it added.
Zain Saudi has liabilities nearing 21 billion riyals,
according to its first-quarter results. These include loans from
founding shareholders of 3.8 billion riyals and a 9.75 billion
riyals Islamic facility that can be rolled over until August
2012.
($1 = 3.750 Saudi riyals)
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Firouz Sedarat)