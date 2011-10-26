DUBAI Oct 26 Indebted telecoms operator Zain Saudi 7030.SE will ask shareholders to approve cutting its capital by 66 percent to alleviate mounting losses, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

This is the third time the board has announced such a plan, but the capital restructuring was sidelined by now-aborted deals to sell stakes in both Zain Saudi and parent Zain (ZAIN.KW). [ID:nL5E7KT05W]

Zain Saudi has not set a date for a shareholders' meeting to discuss cutting its share capital to 4.8 riyals ($1.28 billion) from 14 billion riyals.

This will alleviate accumulated losses of 9.2 billion riyals, or 66 percent of its paid-up capital. Bourse rules say listed firms must cut their capital if losses exceed 75 percent.

The board wants to then issue 6 billion riyals of new shares.

"The rights issue will consist of raising fresh equity and the capitalisation of subordinated shareholder loans to the company," Zain Saudi said in a statement.

The new equity will be used to to reduce bank debt and enhance the operator's network, it added.

Zain Saudi has liabilities nearing 21 billion riyals, according to its first-quarter results. These include loans from founding shareholders of 3.8 billion riyals and a 9.75 billion riyals Islamic facility that can be rolled over until August 2012. ($1 = 3.750 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Firouz Sedarat)