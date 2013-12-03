DUBAI Dec 3 Kuwaiti telecoms company Zain said on Tuesday it would not enter negotiations to buy Sudanese fixed-line operator Canar.

Zain's statement follows a Reuters report on Monday in which a source close to the matter said United Arab Emirates' Etisalat could resurrect talks to sell its Sudanese subsidiary Canar to Zain.

Etisalat broke off talks earlier this year, but both it and Zain were still keen on a deal, the source had said.

On Tuesday, Zain said in an emailed statement: "Zain has no intention to enter into negotiations with Etisalat's telecom arm in Sudan."

Zain Sudan is the African country's No.1 mobile company, while Canar - 89 percent owned by Etisalat - is the top fixed-line operator.